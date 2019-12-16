NEW YORK POST:

The family of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors on Monday slammed the head of the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association for claiming she was buying weed when she was murdered in Morningside Park last week.

“The remarks by Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins we find deeply inappropriate, as they intentionally or unintentionally direct blame onto Tess, a young woman, for her own murder,” the 18-year-old’s family said in a statement.

“We would ask Mr. Mullins not to engage in such irresponsible public speculation, just as the NYPD asked our family not to comment as it conducts the investigation,” they continued.

“Our family is interested in knowing what exactly happened to Tess and who committed her murder. We believe, for the immediate safety of the community and the surrounding schools, that should be everyone’s top priority and we are grateful to the men and women of the NYPD for all of their efforts,” the family added.

On Sunday, Mullins told radio host John Catsimatidis on his AM 970 show, “The Cats Roundtable,” that “we have a common denominator: marijuana,” referring to Majors and one of her alleged killers, 13-year-old Zyairr Davis, who neighbors have said smokes weed.