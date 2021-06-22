The New York Post:

Pledge of Allegiance canceled in Colorado town, sparking outrage

The mayor of a remote Colorado town sparked outrage after he nixed the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance from public meetings.

Shane Fuhrman, mayor of the 550-person town of Silverton, announced his decision during a trustee meeting last week, saying the pledge has led to threats and divided the community, KDVR reported.

“Due to direct and indirect threats, inappropriate comments in and out of public meetings, and the general divisiveness this is creating in our community, we will not be doing the Pledge of Allegiance during town of Silverton board of trustee meetings,” he said.

Fuhrman, who didn’t elaborate on the nature of the threats, said he was suspending recitation of the pledge “until such time that we can discuss this at a board retreat or workshop.”

Trustee Molly Barela was among those who still recited the Pledge of Allegiance anyway during a recent public meeting in the 550-person municipality.Google Maps

His announcement was immediately challenged by one trustee of the small mountain town, Molly Barela, who blasted the “unilateral decision” she said was made without board approval.

But Fuhrman waved off her concerns, saying, “If you’d like to find somewhere in the code that does not permit me to do this, I welcome that discussion at our next meeting.”

Later, during the public comments section of the meeting, one attendee openly defied the mayor and stated that she wanted to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

More at The New York Post