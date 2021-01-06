ABC-7 News:

A 30-year-old San Francisco woman says her 5-month-old French Bulldog was stolen by three men who assaulted her Tuesday night at gunpoint while on a walk in Russian Hill.

Sarah Vorhaus said she was walking alone with her two dogs, Chloe and Colton, on Hyde St. and Broadway around 5:45 p.m. when she heard a man come up behind her and say, “give me your dog.”

This is Chloe. She has blue/gray eyes, a white spot on her chest, weighs about 13 pounds and wears a purple collar.



Sarah says she has not yet been microchipped because they had to wait for her to be spayed.



She’s asking anyone with information to call the number below. pic.twitter.com/kNMxLva8MO — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 6, 2021

When she turned around a man holding a gun began punching her in the face. He then took Chloe and got in a car with the two other men and drove off.

“I just started screaming for help,” a distraught Vorhaus told ABC7 News Tuesday night. “Someone called 911 and the ambulance came.”

Vorhaus was taken to the hospital and is now recovering. She is desperately searching for her dog and is offering a $2,000 reward for her return with no questions asked.

