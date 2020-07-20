Press California:

San Francisco is housing ’emergency workers’ at the Mark Hopkins on Nob Hill, one of the finest and most storied luxury hotels on the West Coast.

It seems some arrive in jail buses with metal screens and bars on them, as this exclusive PressCalifornia.com photo suggests. And after they check in, the city pays for their alcohol and marijuana deliveries.

Who are these guests and why are they there? The municipal government, under the guise of housing essential COVID medical teams and responders, is covertly placing the homeless in city hotels.

According to one nearby resident who wished to remain unnamed, some of the Hopkins guests were actually inmates released early from a correctional facility due to COVID.

The City Journal details the city’s disastrous and secretive COVID homeless housing policies here.

