SF GATE:

London Breed testified that she saw her brother sleeping on their grandmother’s couch the night he robbed a burger joint at gunpoint and then pushed his girlfriend out of a car on the Golden Gate Bridge, where the woman was fatally struck by a drunken driver.

But Breed’s testimony at the April 2005 trial offered only a vague time frame for just when she saw her brother, Napoleon Brown, on the night of the crime, according to court transcripts obtained by The Chronicle.

“I just knew it was in the evening time,” Breed told the jury about seeing her brother sleeping. “It was late in the evening time, so I don’t know exactly what time it was.”

The revelations that Breed, who would become mayor of San Francisco 13 years later, testified as an alibi witness in her brother’s murder trial came to light this week after it was disclosed that she had asked outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown to commute her brother’s sentence for the crime.

Napoleon Brown, 46, has spent nearly two decades in prison after being convicted of murder and other charges in the death of 25-year-old Lenties White. Brown was later granted a new trial and he pleaded no contest to manslaughter, armed robbery and other charges. He was sentenced to 42 years in state prison.

Attorneys and government ethics experts said Breed didn’t violate any law in petitioning the governor to reduce her brother’s sentence. She has defended her actions since her October letter to the governor became public, saying that her brother deserves the opportunity to rejoin society. The governor’s office does not comment on pending commutation requests.

But a judge’s description of Breed’s testimony at her brother’s trial raised a question about whether she had spoken truthfully on the stand about her brother’s whereabouts on the night of the killing.