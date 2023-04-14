Patrick Perez (center) is comforted by loved ones at San Francisco General Hospital, after being shot and robbed near his home early Saturday. | Courtesy Tommie Murphy

Patrick Perez was walking home alone at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday when two men started to approach him from behind. In spite of the late hour, he didn’t feel unsafe, as a construction crew was working on O’Farrell Street.

But as Perez got to the intersection of Post and Mason streets, the men’s conversation struck him as conspicuously loud and, his radar triggered, he put his hands in his pocket to insert his keys between his knuckles, just in case. He turned around and saw the men, one in a black hoodie and the other in a beige hoodie, each wearing a black mask. Both were a bit shorter than his 6-foot stature. They encircled him and began punching.

“I intercepted that punch with the keys and defended myself in that moment,” Perez, 41, told The Standard. “Their response after that was to bust out a gun, and they demanded to see my wallet and keys.”

