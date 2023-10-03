SF Chronicle Scolds Newsom for Feinstein Seat Appointment

The San Francisco Chronicle issued a scathing rebuke of Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom after he appeared to bungle the appointment to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat.Newsom appointed EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler to fill the Senate seat on Monday to keep with his previous promise of nominating a black woman.

Butler also has the added benefit of being the first LGBTQ member to represent the state of California in the U.S. Senate. However, immediately after news of her appointment broke, Republicans across social media noted that she listed the state of Maryland as her residence, forcing her to scrub her public bios. Newsom also had to backtrack on his previous promise to appoint a “caretaker” to fill the seat so that the current Democrat primary could go forward without interruption.

