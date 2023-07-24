Three months after opening Sandy’s, Peterson Harter was assaulted while closing the security gates of his sandwich shop in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

“I was in the process of closing. So, I’m kind of defenseless because my hands are here and he just comes down and pops me like that. That is why I have a hit from here down. Chipped my tooth a little bit here too,” said Peterson Harter, Sandy’s owner.

His black eye tells a story of frustration. His story now reaching thousands of people on social media. He says it all happened after he confronted a person urinating outside his shop.

“I just got punched in the face by a guy that was pissing on the street. I can’t believe I live in a city where people can just piss in the street and punch you in the face and get away with it,” said Harter on Instagram.

During our interview, Harter said he was upset to see the perpetrator walk away.

