METRO UK:

Sexually transmitted diseases are rising among older people, new data shows. Age UK statistics have revealed that the rate of diagnoses went up by 23 per cent for those aged 65 and over since 2014.

Broken down, this means there were 2,108 cases of STDs among elderly men in 2018, and 472 among women. The statistics also revealed that middle-aged men are almost three times more likely to get an STD than women of the same age.

Men between the ages of 45 and 64 accounted for 23,943 cases of STDs in 2018, a 18 per cent rise on 2014.

