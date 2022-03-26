BREITBART:

The registered sex offender who was given three months in prison by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated for the Supreme Court by President Joe Biden, is speaking out and seemingly thanking the judge for her lenient sentence in his case.

In 2013, Jackson sentenced then-19-year-old Wesley Hawkins to three months in prison, three months of home confinement, and six years of supervision after he was convicted of possessing child pornography where boys 8 to 12-years-old were depicted in sex acts.

Specifically, Hawkins was found with 17 videos and 16 images of child pornography.

Federal sentencing guidelines called for Hawkins to receive eight to ten years in prison, but prosecutors took into account his lack of criminal history and requested two years in prison. Hawkins’ defense team requested a single day in jail and five years of supervision.

Following his sentence, in 2019, Hawkins was ordered by Jackson to complete his supervised release at a halfway house, according to the Washington Post, because he had been searching “sexually arousing, non-pornographic material and images of males 13 to 16-years-old” and was highly likely to re-offend.

