NEW YORK POST:

An Idaho sex offender named “Pirate” was sentenced Tuesday to time served for burning a disabled woman with a cigarette.

Pirate, who spent a year in jail before he was released last month, won’t do any more time behind bars for the crime but was ordered to pay $515 as part of a plea deal, East Idaho News reported.

“I was more than ready for trial because I felt I had the burden of proof,” said Pirate, who legally changed his name from Daniel Selovich in 2013.

