An erotic Las Vegas resort promising weed, unlimited alcohol, and sex with two girls per day is advertising a post-coronavirus sex orgy following a month of closures for the US party capital. Sex Island, the erotic orgy event, could be reopening it’s doors to punters after authorities in Las Vegas shut activities down over coronavirus fears. The party, billed as “Sex Island Coronavirus,” is advertised on the Good Girls Company website to take place on June 19th – 21st June 2020. Attendees will have to fork out $4,500 or £3,450, to bag themselves a spot, and will be picked up at the airport and taken to a private location. For 3 nights and 4 days, participants will have the opportunity to have unlimited sex with 2 girls, and can swap girls with other sex seekers. The luxury price tag also includes “sexual activities,” including strip Blackjack, Las Vegas and Casino tours and swing volleyball.

