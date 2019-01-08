THE SUN:

LOUNGING on a sofa in a leather corset and holding a can of beer, Kristal is Nick’s perfect woman.

So she should be, as the truck driver forked out over £6,000 on the silicone sex doll, who he calls the ultimate “boy toy”.

Blonde Kristal is one of many carefully crafted dolls to hit the market in recent years and Nick is among a growing number of men ready to splash the cash on a plastic partner.

Every part of the dolls can be custom-made – from hair and eyes to the shape and texture of their nipples.

Buyers can even choose from a gallery of 11 different vagina styles and shapes, including ‘neat’ and ‘tight’ options, and varying clitoris sizes – but they’ll have to fork out an additional £80 if they want pubic hair.

With several ‘doll brothels’ popping up across the world, including a shop named “The Dolly Parlour” in Greenwich, London, men are getting the chance to try before they buy.