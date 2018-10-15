THE SUN:

A MUM is offering one of the UK’s first sex doll rental services – and offers to make bespoke dolls for those seeking comfort after losing a partner by matching their likeness.

Jade Stanley, 35, from Bromsgrove, Worcs, says business is booming and now offers the first ever rental service for those looking for comfort after losing a loved one.

The married mum-of-four said: “We have a lot of people approach us who have dolls made that resemble a partner they have lost.

“It can be very beneficial for them and helps them keep a piece of their loved one, it provides them with comfort and people don’t always buy the dolls for a sordid reason.

“We even get couples who want to experience a threesome but maybe feel uneasy about seeing their partner with another person.

“It’s also great for people who maybe feel socially awkward about approaching the opposite sex.”

The dolls are also for those looking to experiment with multiple people or those with mental health conditions and learning difficulties that may struggle with social situations.

Jade already owns a chain of sunbed shops but was hooked on the idea of sex dolls after reading about the industry in a newspaper article 18 months ago.

Entrepreneur Jade said: “I’d seen a lot of press about the dolls and started doing my own research.

“I was really interested but found that the competition were mainly offering the dolls in a more sexualised way and it was quite seedy or for their own satisfaction.