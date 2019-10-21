BREITBART:

Reports of sexual assault and other sexual crimes on Britain’s railways have nearly doubled over the past five years, with most cases going unpunished.

Last year, staff and passengers reported 2,628 cases of sex crimes, up from 1,402 reported cases five years ago, reports The Mirror.

The figures obtained by the newspaper include crimes that fall under the Sexual Offences Act, such as groping, flashing, sexual assault, rape, and other “indecent acts”.

Of the 2,628 sex crimes committed last year on the railways, 215 of the victims were children.