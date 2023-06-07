A wild video captured teens brutally assaulting two 7-11 employees Saturday night reportedly because they refused to sell a cigar to a minor girl.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News reported Tuesday that the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard.

The awful assault began after one clerk refused an underage girl’s demands for tobacco products. She gathered several other juveniles to confront the innocent employee.

Video footage shows the girl coming back with her accomplices and several of them proceed to hop over the counter and beat up the helpless employee.

