Several people have been shot dead at a shopping centre in Denmark.

Police raced to the scene ‘in large numbers’ at the Field’s mall in Copenhagen this evening.

A Danish man, 22, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are not ruling out the possibility that the incident was terror-related.

The exact number of lives taken has not been confirmed.

Local media reports that three people have been admitted to a trauma centre at one of the capital city’s main hospitals.

The attack came hours before Harry Styles was due to perform at a concert venue less than a mile away. The gig was cancelled following the tragedy.

In a Snapchat message, the British singer wrote: ‘My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked.’

Images show men, women and children fleeing the shopping centre, with heavily armed cops also pictured in the area.

