NEW YORK POST:

As many as 10 people were injured when Russia’s only aircraft carrier caught fire Thursday while undergoing maintenance work in an Arctic shipyard, according to reports.

A thick plume of black smoke was seen from the upper deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov, which erupted in flames in the port of Murmansk and was evacuated, dockyard officials said.

The carrier, which has been docked at the port since April 2018, was undergoing an upgrade when the fire broke out during welding work, the officials said.

Russian news agencies quoted local emergency services as saying at least 10 people had been injured, with six reported to be in intensive care. More than 400 people were aboard when it erupted, according to TASS.

The fire had spread over an area of about 6,500 square feet, according to Interfax, which quoted a source as describing the conflagration in the Zvezdochka shipyard as “very serious.”