It turns out that the leftists who harassed moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) in a public restroom over the weekend are not only funded by billionaire George Soros but are also supported by a group connected to several of Sinema’s U.S. Senate colleagues including at least one vulnerable Democrat up for reelection next year.

Outrage erupted across the internet Sunday when a viral video revealed that several left-wing activists associated with the group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) stalked Sinema into a bathroom where she teaches at Arizona State University (ASU) while demanding that she support President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. According to the Washington Free Beacon, LUCHA received over $1.5 million from the George Soros non-profit Open Society Foundation in 2019 and $250,000 in 2017. The group also reported “around $1.7 million in revenue in 2019 and $328,000 in 2017,” the Beacon noted.

Beyond Soros funding, LUCHA has received financial support from a political action committee (PAC) connected to several Democrat U.S. Senators, including Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV). Per the Beacon:

Bold PAC, the fundraising arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, gave $12,500 to Living United on Aug. 4, according to Federal Election Commission records. The committee includes more than three dozen of Sinema’s Democratic colleagues in the Senate and House. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Alex Padilla (Calif.), and Robert Menendez (N.J.) are listed as members of the committee on the Bold PAC website. The senators did not respond to requests for comment about Living United’s confrontation of their Democratic colleague.

