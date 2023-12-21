Prague shooting: Gunman was student who murdered his father before randomly shooting people from university rooftop, killing at least 15 people before taking his own life

Police have identified the gunman who killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more in a mass shooting at a top

At least ten people have been killed and dozens more injured in a mass shooting at a top university in Prague.

Terrified students and tourists were seen fleeing from the Charles University Faculty of Arts building as gunshots rang out at around 3pm today in what is one of Europe’s top tourist hotspots.

A chilling image shared on local media purports to show the man dressed in black aiming a rifle at people below while standing on top of a faculty building, with witnesses saying the gunman was picking off his victims one by one.

Dramatic video showed terrified crowds of tourists and locals sprinting across the famous Charles Bridge – one of Europe’s top tourist sites – after they heard the sickening sound of gunshots in the city.

In separate footage, people were seen running with their hands raised in the air from the prestigious University’s Faculty of Arts building in the capital, as armed police officers swooped in.

The shooting started at 3pm and police said the gunman was ‘eliminated’ at 4pm after elite cops were seen storming the building. At least 10 people were killed in the shooting and more than 20 were injured – 11 seriously, Prague’s emergency services said.

Other extraordinary images show terrified students cowering on a ledge high up on a balcony in a bid to hide from the gunman after others were told to barricade themselves in classrooms.

READ MORE