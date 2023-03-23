The United States is working to free several Americans detained in Afghanistan and to assist 44 others trying to leave the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, as he stood firm against recognizing the Taliban rulers.

Blinken was speaking before Congress where lawmakers from the rival Republican Party went on the offensive over the August 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Blinken, in response to a question, said that Taliban authorities were detaining “several Americans.”

“We are working to secure their freedom. Their families have asked that we protect their identities and don’t speak publicly to their cases,” Blinken said.

The United States, despite poor relations with the Taliban rulers, has worked quietly to help US citizens who wish to leave.

Blinken said that the State Department has assisted around 975 US citizens in leaving and that about 175 people who say they have US citizenship remain in the country, including some who arrived since the Taliban takeover.

