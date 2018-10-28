Seven unaccompanied minors recovered from human smugglers in migrant caravan

The caravan of migrants headed toward the U.S. is an “elaborately planned” ploy that’s benefiting gangsters and human traffickers who are smuggling children, according to Guatemalan officials — who just rescued 7 unaccompanied minors being smuggled inside the caravan. “There’s lots of human trafficking,” a Guatemalan official told Judicial Watch. “MS-13 gang members have been detained and coyotes (human smugglers) are joining the march with clients who pay to get smuggled into the United States.”

