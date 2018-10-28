BIZPACREVIEW

The caravan of migrants headed toward the U.S. is an “elaborately planned” ploy that’s benefiting gangsters and human traffickers who are smuggling children, according to Guatemalan officials — who just rescued 7 unaccompanied minors being smuggled inside the caravan. “There’s lots of human trafficking,” a Guatemalan official told Judicial Watch. “MS-13 gang members have been detained and coyotes (human smugglers) are joining the march with clients who pay to get smuggled into the United States.”

