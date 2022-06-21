Seven-Time Deported Illegal Alien Charged with Shooting at Police in Drunk Driving Chase

An illegal alien, deported seven times from the United States, has been charged with shooting at Ramsey County, Minnesota, police officers while on a high-speed drunk driving chase.

Pablo Nava-Jaimes, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged at the beginning of the month after having allegedly fired 10 rounds at police officers while he took them on a 100 miles-per-hour chase while drunk, with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat.

Nava-Jaimes, who was driving on a suspended driver’s license and wanted for drug crimes and driving with open containers, tried to flee on foot with his wife and allegedly threw over a fence the pistol he used to shoot at police. The pistol was recovered by officers.

After his arrest, Nava-Jaimes admitted to shooting at police after having consumed “8 or 9 beers.” He was initially booked on a $5 million bond, but Democrat-appointed Judge Kellie Charles reduced his bail to just $100,000. He will now only have to pay $10,000 to be released from police custody.

