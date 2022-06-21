An illegal alien, deported seven times from the United States, has been charged with shooting at Ramsey County, Minnesota, police officers while on a high-speed drunk driving chase.

Pablo Nava-Jaimes, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged at the beginning of the month after having allegedly fired 10 rounds at police officers while he took them on a 100 miles-per-hour chase while drunk, with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat.

Nava-Jaimes, who was driving on a suspended driver’s license and wanted for drug crimes and driving with open containers, tried to flee on foot with his wife and allegedly threw over a fence the pistol he used to shoot at police. The pistol was recovered by officers.

After his arrest, Nava-Jaimes admitted to shooting at police after having consumed “8 or 9 beers.” He was initially booked on a $5 million bond, but Democrat-appointed Judge Kellie Charles reduced his bail to just $100,000. He will now only have to pay $10,000 to be released from police custody.

