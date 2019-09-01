NY POST

The assault rifle-toting madman who killed seven people and wounded more than 20 others in a roving Texas spree was identified Sunday as Seth Ator. Ator, a 36-year-old resident of Odessa, Texas, was first named as the assailant by CBS News, citing law-enforcement sources. When his gold Toyota pick-up truck was pulled over for a minor signaling infraction along a stretch of I-20 near Midland, Texas, on Saturday, Ator blasted approaching state troopers, seriously wounding one, authorities have said. He then peeled off, firing indiscriminately with his AR-style rifle out of the truck as he floored it towards Odessa, authorities said. Along the way, he killed a USPS worker and hijacked her mail truck, continuing the spree, officials said.

