Serial thief who was beaten up by Sikh 7-Eleven staff in botched California robbery is FINALLY arrested

A serial cigarette thief who was beaten up by the Sikh owners of a 7-Eleven after a botched robbery has been arrested. Tyrone Frazier, 42, was arrested by officers after a video of himself attempting to steal cigarettes from a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California, went viral.

The workers are seen smacking Frazier with a stick after he entered the store with a garbage can and began filling it with tobacco products from behind the counter. The attempted theft was the third time in two days the man had targeted the store. On a previous occasion, he tried to intimidate staff by claiming he had a handgun. Despite widespread praise for the workers for defending the business, Stockton Police Department launched an assault probe into them which has now been slammed by a prominent civil rights lawyer.

