The serial subway saboteur who shoved a woman headfirst into a train was seen just before the brazen attack surfing train cars, court papers reveal. Prosecutors at an arraignment for transit menace Isaiah Thompson, 23, told the court that Thompson was out of control just before the Wednesday incident, where he was caught on camera pushing an unsuspecting straphanger face-first into a train at the DeKalb Avenue station. In the minutes before the bizarre assault, an “informant” spotted Thompson surfing on a southbound B train at the 47-50 Street-Rockefeller Center station, court documents said. When the train stopped at DeKalb Avenue, the informant saw him push a male commuter on the platform, yelling, “What, do you want to fight?” When the woman tried to step in, Thompson shoved her with both hands into the train, leaving her with bruising and swelling, documents show.

