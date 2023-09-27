‘Serial squatter’ fresh out jail up to her old tricks as former residents pay the price: owner

First-time homeowners in Texas are in a massive fight to evict an alleged squatter, whom they believe to be a convicted fraudster who was thrown behind bars in Colorado for ripping off other landlords in 2018.

“I called the police. I called the DA. I called the chief of police. The assistant chief of police. The Justice Department and the courts, like if I could get a number, I called it,” homeowner Jessica Davis told Fox News Digital of how she’s been trying to evict a woman from her Dallas-area home.

Davis and her husband closed on their first home in December, Davis explained to Fox and described an idyllic four-bedroom house complete with a pool in Rowlett, which is located about 20 miles outside of Dallas.

Davis, however, had to move to Florida about six months ago for her job and didn’t want to sell the home so soon after purchasing it.

She and her husband worked to lease out the property, with Davis explaining “We wanted to hang on [to the house] for at least two years.”

“So I put in an ad on Apartments.com and Zillow when Heather Schwab messages me,” Davis explained. “I felt confident with Zillow because they have to use the Social Security number” when running background checks.

READ MORE