The suspect the media labeled a ‘serial killer’ of Muslim men in Albuquerque has been identified as 51-year-old Afghan migrant Muhammad Syed.

Now wait for the story to disappear completely.

On Sunday, President Biden tweeted about the murders, suggesting that they represented some sort of hate crime committed against Muslims.

“I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America,” tweeted Biden.

And with much of the media no doubt waiting with sick anticipation for the killer to be revealed as a white man, they’re probably crestfallen by the revelation of the actual culprit.

Indeed, tweets by major media outlets refused to name the suspect, with CNN merely calling him a “51-year-old man.”

After police in Albuquerque received tips from the Muslim community about the suspect, officials announced that Muhammad Syed had been taken into custody.

Syed, a Sunni Muslim, reportedly targeted the victims because he was angry over his daughter marrying a Shiite Muslim.

“The White House and media was praying for the killer to be a white vigilante so they could advance their “white extremist” narrative,” comments Chris Menahan.

