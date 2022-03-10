NEW YORK POST:

An 83-year-old serial killer who spent the bulk of her life behind bars for killing two ex-girlfriends is now being eyed in the murder of another woman whose dismembered body turned up in Brooklyn last week, The Post has learned.

Harvey Marcelin, who identifies as a transgender woman, was charged last week with concealment of a human corpse after she was allegedly caught on surveillance video dumping human remains near her apartment, according to sources and court records.

A search warrant turned up “a human head” in Marcelin’s home in Cypress Hills, according to a criminal complaint, and sources said cops also recovered electric saws she bought at Home Depot.

The grisly case unfolded last week when the torso belonging to Susan Layden, 68, was recovered from an abandoned shopping cart at the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues — less than a block away from Marcelin’s apartment, sources said.

