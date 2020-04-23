Bay City News Service VIA SF GATE

A serial burglary suspect with a long criminal history is free without bail despite allegedly being involved in a recent string of burglaries in Fremont, Milpitas, San Jose, Santa Clara and Palo Alto, Fremont police said. Kristopher Sylvester, 34, of Fremont, was arrested by Fremont detectives on April 2 for allegedly committing multiple commercial burglaries, possessing a loaded firearm, evading police and violating his probation, according to police. Sylvester was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, but an Alameda County Superior Court judge released him without bail on April 7 after he was arraigned. The judge set a court date for Sylvester in June. The judge’s action stems from a new California Judicial Council policy of releasing without bail suspects who are arrested for misdemeanors and low-level felonies in an effort to reduce overcrowding at jails in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic.

