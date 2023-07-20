Newsmax

Accusing Kosovo of carrying out “silent ethnic cleansing,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has requested a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg this week and an urgent session of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the situation. “I sought the meeting to bring to [Stoltenberg’s] attention the nearly impossible survival of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija,” Vucic told The Pavlovic Today. “They endure direct physical pressure and other forms of coercion, inevitably resulting in a diminishing Serbian population. It represents a form of ethnic cleansing occurring at the dawn of the 21st century. “I would like to ask NATO to fulfill its duty in accordance with Resolution 1244 before we proceed to the U.N. Security Council meeting, where we will present factual information on the ongoing situation,” he said. “Since the beginning of this year, seven Serbs have been wounded in attacks by Albanians, often involving official Albanian figures like police officers or members of the so-called Kosovo Security Forces.” Vucic told the outlet that “all these provocations” will continue unchecked unless NATO intervenes.

