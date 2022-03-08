September 11 Accomplice Leaves Guantanamo Bay: Sent Home to Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden’s Department of Defense released Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani back into the arms of Saudi Arabia after nearly 20 years in prison for his involvement in the September 11 terrorist attack. Dubbed the “20th hijacker” from September 11, al-Qahtani was transferred out of Guantanamo Bay this week after a review board determined last year that he did not present a current national security threat. “The United States appreciates the willingness of Saudi Arabia and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts toward a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing of the Guantanamo Bay facility,” the Defense Department said in a statement. Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani has allegedly suffered from schizophrenia since a young age, according to Shayana Kadidal, senior managing attorney of the Guantanamo project at the Center for Constitutional Rights, with witnesses testifying to have seen him talking to himself and hearing voices.

