The Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as other top U.S. military leaders, have gone into quarantine after attending meetings at the Pentagon with a Coast Guard commander who tested positive for coronavirus, a Defense Department official said Tuesday.

Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray tested positive Monday after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend. Before testing positive, Ray had attended meetings with top commanders from each of the armed services.

After Ray’s positive test results, the Joint Chiefs were tested and their results came back negative but are quarantined at home out of an abundance of caution.

