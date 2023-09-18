Senior House GOP Lawmaker: Not Enough Votes in House Republican Conference for Ukraine Aid

A senior House Republican lawmaker told Politico on Monday that there are not enough Republican votes to send Ukraine more aid.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will head to the Capitol building on Thursday, where he will lobby for more aid for Ukraine. President Joe Biden has asked for $24 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) predicted on Sunday that Zelensky “makes the case better than anyone” and could be “very, very persuasive” in getting reluctant Republicans to back more aid.

