The Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday that a global cyberattack exploiting a flaw in widely-used software had struck several US federal government agencies, triggering an immediate and rigorous response from cybersecurity officials.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed the attacks in a statement to CNN.

“CISA is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions,” said Eric Goldstein, CISA’s Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity. “We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation.”

A senior U.S. Government official told CBS that, while there has been no evidence of compromise in the U.S. Military and intelligence agencies, multiple federal departments have been victim to a significant cyberattack.

Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Energy, have been targeted in the US. Additionally, Johns Hopkins affiliated hospitals in Maryland and Florida, the Georgia statewide university system, and the Minnesota Department of Education have also been affected. International entities have not been spared either; BBC and British Airways were other notable victims of the attack.

According to BBC, companies in Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and Canada were affected by the attack, which is now being referred to as potentially the most extensive theft and extortion event in recent history by cybersecurity experts.

