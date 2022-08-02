An experienced economist has been ‘fact checked’ and corrected by Facebook after he stated that the U.S. is now in a recession.

Phil Magness, a researcher and educator with the American Institute for Economic Research, reacted to the incident by commenting “We live in an Orwellian hell-scape.”

Facebook uses ‘independent’ fact checkers at Politifact, a brazenly partisan operation, which ‘corrected’ Magness’ post about the Biden administration attempting to change the definition of a recession.

Magness provided examples of previous statements by Biden himself about being in a recession that were never fact checked:

The economist also noted that practically every other country defines a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative growth:

Biden and his underlings have engaged in gaslighting on the definition of recession throughout the past week, and it has continued into this week:

Meanwhile, on Brian Stelter’s clown show Sunday, New York Times columnist and ‘economist’ Paul Krugman replied “No, we aren’t and no, it doesn’t,” when asked “Are we in a recession and does the term matter?”

