Joe Biden’s cognitive deficits are increasingly apparent, even to the most amateur observer.

Whether or not he has dementia at this point is immaterial. Half the world thinks he does and that weakens the United States and imperils us all.

Whether he is falling up the stairs of Air Force One or falling off a stationary bike, whether he is wandering around on stage in a fog or clutching cheat sheets designed for a 4-year-old, whether he is shouting incoherently or whispering creepily, the optics are shocking.

With his 80th birthday approaching next month, even if most Americans are too polite or willfully unobservant to say so, it’s clear that Biden is not up to the world’s most difficult job.

He projects weakness and folly at a time of international turmoil. Disrespect for the president echoes around the world, among allies and enemies alike.

Even when he went to London last month for the queen’s funeral, people were filmed yelling, “Let’s Go Brandon,” at his passing limousine. He and First Lady Jill Biden arrived late to Westminster Abbey and, after they were ushered to the cheap seats 14 rows back, he was mocked for playing with his tongue during the service.

It’s criminal that the Democratic Party has placed America in such an invidious position with an emotionally febrile part-time president who appears not to be all there an awful lot — either in his mind or at the White House. The least they could do is cover up his deficits more skillfully.

READ MORE