Send in the Marines: U.S. Could Offer Armed Troops to Commercial Ships in Strait of Hormuz

The United States might offer armed sailors and Marines to commercial ships transiting the Gulf’s Strait of Hormuz, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, in an attempt to foil any plans by Iran to stop, board, and seize ships in international waters as they pass through the key seaway.

The Pentagon last month deployed additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets along with a warship to the Middle East in a bid to monitor key waterways in the region following Iran’s seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels, as Breitbart News reported.

That boost in regional force came as White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged “a real increase” in Iranian attacks on shipping in the area of the Strait of Hormuz and this behavior, that “threatens U.S. and global interests quite a bit” is “certainly spiking now.”

READ MORE