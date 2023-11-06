SEND IN THE HOUNDS Israel to deploy ferocious attack dogs to maul Hamas tunnel terrorists as training vid shows hound on rampage

ISRAEL has trained a unit of attack dogs to send into Hamas’ vast tunnel network and take down terrorists.

Dramatic footage of a training exercise shows a hound running through a mock-up underground passage before mauling a fake fighter.

The clip, shared by IDF spokesman Ofir Gendelman, shows the dog sink its teeth into a masked militant, who screamed loudly.

Footage is understood to be a part of Israel’s drills and no dogs have so far been deployed in active combat.

Specially-trained military canines are part of the Oketz unit – able to sniff out explosives, find entrances and maul terrorists.

