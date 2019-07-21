Breitbart:

Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) introduced a resolution Thursday that would label Antifa a “domestic terrorist organization.”

“Whereas members of Antifa, because they believe that free speech is equivalent to violence, have used threats of violence in the pursuit of suppressing opposing political ideologies,” the resolution states.

The resolution continues:

Whereas Antifa represents opposition to the democratic ideals of peaceful assembly and free speech for all; Whereas members of Antifa have physically assaulted journalists and other individuals during protests and riots in Berkeley, California; Whereas in February of 2018, journalist Andy Ngo was intimidated and threatened with violence by protestors affiliated with Antifa.

Cruz wrote on Twitter Thursday that the group is a “terrorist organization composed of hateful, intolerant radicals who pursue their extreme agenda through aggressive violence.”