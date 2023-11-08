Senators probe Fauci-run virus lab in Montana where US scientists were infecting bats with Covid-like viruses shipped in from WUHAN in 2018 – years before the pandemic

The senators’ letter, seen by DailyMail.com, reads: ‘There is no room for error and no excuse for carelessness, since even a minor mishap can be catastrophic when dealing with dangerous biological agents, especially those with pandemic potential.’

The letter lays out 10 questions, including how many live bats are currently being housed at the lab and future planned experiments.

Questions include: ‘Will the renovated RML conduct gain-of-function research or any other type of experimentation enhancing the pathogenicity of infectious agents or creating chimeric versions?’

‘Should any biosafety incidents at RML occur, how will Congress and the public be notified?’

‘Where are RML’s lab animals sourced from? Are bats or other animals being imported from foreign nations?’

The senators’ letter highlighted the lab had previously reported a number of protocol breaches, including a mouse infected with an Ebola-like virus escaping its cage and roaming free for a day and unauthorized individuals, including a child, found wandering near the lab’s primate facility.

