Hypocrisy stands at the pinnacle of the sins that liberals most disdain. So it’s fair game to compare the free ride they gave to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with their searching the archives to pillory every word ever written by Supreme Court nominee John Roberts.

Liberal commentators and U.S. senators, who are salivating at the upcoming interrogation of Roberts, never asked Ginsburg about her extremist views spelled out in her lengthy paper trail. The senators didn’t have to do much research; I made it easy for them by publishing her words in my July 1993 Phyllis Schlafly Report.

She called for the sex-integration of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts because they “perpetuate stereotyped sex roles.” (Page 145)

She insisted on sex-integrating “college fraternity and sorority chapters” and replacing them with “college social societies.” (Page 169)

She even cast constitutional doubt on the legality of “Mother’s Day and Father’s Day as separate holidays.” (Page 146)

Ginsburg called for reducing the age of consent for sexual acts to people who are “less than 12 years old.” (Page 102)

She asserted that laws against “bigamists, persons cohabiting with more than one woman, and women cohabiting with a bigamist” are unconstitutional. (Page 195)