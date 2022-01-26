The Western Journal

The numbers were eye-popping; the allegations far-reaching. But the mainstream media shrugged off a public forum that gave a very unflattering view of COVID-19 vaccines based on numbers from armed forces whistleblowers Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin on Monday held a panel discussion called “COVID-19: A Second Opinion.” “A group of world-renowned doctors and medical experts will provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term,” Johnson’s website stated. Although the panel discussion drew some media coverage, such as WGBA-TV in Johnson’s home state finding doctors to criticize the discussion, most of the mainstream media avoided coverage of the event. During the hearing, attorney Tom Renz, who represents clients who say they have been harmed by the vaccine, offered what he said was information given to him by whistleblowers, whose names were given as Army Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, and Lt. Col. Peter Chambers, currently of the Texas National Guard.

