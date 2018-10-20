TMZ:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was confronted Friday night by some angry diners who loudly berated him for his politics.

The Kentucky Senator was eating dinner with his wife at Havana Rumba in Louisville, when 4 men confronted Mitch. The main aggressor screams at McConnell, “Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?”

The woman who shot the video tells us, before she started recording, the main aggressor slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant.

The woman says the main gripe seemed to be the Senator’s stance on Social Security and health care. McConnell recently said entitlement programs are the main cause of massive debt. The woman says before she started shooting, the main aggressor was screaming that McConnell was killing people with his views.

McConnell kept his cool and afterward thanked some of his supporters, shaking their hands.

And there’s this … the woman who shot the video says before McConnell left there appeared to be some dispute over the bill. They talked to the waiter and restaurant manager and apparently resolved it.