Just the News:

The Kennedy Center of Performing Arts, the Smithsonian Institution and National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities also receive perks in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

The Senate’s $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package provides billions for the federal government to implement “enhanced telework capabilities.”

According to a draft of the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations portion of the legislation, the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of the Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Department of the Interior receive funds to enhance telework capabilities. The Department of Veterans Affairs alone received more than $2 billion for Information Technology funding that includes increasing telework.

The Kennedy Center of Performing Arts, which has cancelled performances at the venue through May 10, would receive $25 million in the package “for deep cleaning, increased teleworking capabilities, and operating and administrative expenses to ensure the center will resume normal operations immediately upon reopening.”

The Kennedy Center did not return a request for comment about their stimulus funding request from Congress above their approximately $37 million budget.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting received $75 million “for stabilization grants to maintain programming services and to preserve small and rural public telecommunication stations.”

The Smithsonian Institution also received “$7.5 million for increased telework capabilities, deep cleaning of facilities, and overtime for security, medical staff, and zoo keepers.”

National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities received $150 million “for grants, including funding to state arts agencies and other partners in an effort to help local, state, and regional communities provide continued access to cultural organizations and institutions of learning.”

