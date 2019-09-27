CBS NEWS:

The Senate voted again Wednesday to terminate President Trump’s declaration of national emergency at the southern border. Eleven Republican senators joined Democrats in voting to end the emergency declaration.

The declaration, issued in February, says that the situation at the southern border is a border security and humanitarian crisis that threatens U.S. national security. Mr. Trump made the declaration so that he could unilaterally build a border wall despite the fact that Congress did not appropriate the funds for him to do so. Under the declaration, President Trump diverted funding from congressionally approved military construction projects to pay for border barriers.

The administration has so far reprogrammed about $6.1 billion in funding for the construction of border barriers. In March, the Senate voted to reject the emergency declaration, but the president promptly vetoed the measure and instructed the Department of Defense to divert funds for a border wall. The House of Representatives failed to override the veto. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is targeting Republican incumbents who voted against terminating the emergency declaration that diverts money from defense projects in their states.