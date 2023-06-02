The U.S. Senate voted to approve the “The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023,” averting a potential default on the national debt.

The bill reportedly passed the Senate on Thursday with a vote of 63-36.

“The Senate passed the bipartisan debt deal Thursday night, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk days before the default deadline and capping off months of melodrama,” Politico reported.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, the House overwhelmingly voted to approve the act, passing it 314 to 117 in favor. Now that both chambers have approved, it will move to President Joe Biden’s desk for his expected signature.

A recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll showed that Americans overwhelmingly favor the types of compromises proposed in the deal, such as a reduction in spending, while disfavoring a potential default on U.S. loans. When asked if they agreed on “smaller spending cuts in order to raise the debt limit, which could be approved with a combination of Democratic and Republican votes,” Americans were overwhelmingly in favor of such a deal.

