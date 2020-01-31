WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Senate Friday voted to usher in the end of President Trump’s impeachment trial by rejecting a motion to call for additional witnesses and documents. Two Republicans joined 47 Democrats to vote in favor of calling for the additional evidence. The motion fell short by two votes, ending the case House impeachment managers have been presenting for the past two weeks. The Senate now moves into the final phase of the trial, which could last a few days longer to allow senators to deliberate and give speeches before holding final votes. Senators will conclude the trial by voting on two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

