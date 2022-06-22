Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) pledged on Tuesday to sell out the American people by trying to advance amnesty for illegal aliens after striking a deal on gun control.

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tapped Cornyn to negotiate a deal on gun control, he now promised to move forward on a deal on amnesty.

“First guns, now it’s immigration,” Cornyn told Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA).

“That’s right, we’re going to do it,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

Andrew Surabian, a former Donald Trump administration official, said in reaction to Cornyn’s pledge for amesty, “From selling out on gun control to selling out on amnesty in light speed.”

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Cornyn have continued to push for amnesty with the help of Democrat allies, including Sens. Padilla and Dick Durbin (D-IL), the Senate Democrat whip.

