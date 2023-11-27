Senate tees up busy December: Schumer vows to bring Biden’s $100B Ukraine and Israel aid package up next week and tells members to brace for ‘long nights and weekends’

Chuck Schumer vowed to have senators working ‘long days and nights and potentially weekends’ to push through a massive foreign aid package and work through spending, all before the Senate skips town on December 14.

The Democratic majority leader said he would put President Biden’s sprawling $106 billion spending package, which includes aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, on the Senate floor next week.

He blasted Republicans, who are demanding border security provisions in exchange for more foreign aid, for injecting ‘a decades-old, hyper-partisan issue into overwhelmingly bipartisan priorities.’

Schumer also revealed the Senate will take up a measure to break Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on more than 350 military promotions ‘in the coming weeks’ and work with the House to pass a National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) before the end of the year.

